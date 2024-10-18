Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Rises By 5.1%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,802,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 18,839,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 980.3 days.
Champion Iron Price Performance
Shares of CIAFF remained flat at $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,683. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.
About Champion Iron
