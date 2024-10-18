Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Declines By 6.8%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE CAH traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $111.54. 89,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,411. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardinal Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
