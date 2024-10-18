Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Decreases By 7.3%

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,307.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,130,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth $6,506,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,638,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. Avista has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

