Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Decreases By 7.3%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,307.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,130,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth $6,506,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,638,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. Avista has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

