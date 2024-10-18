Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Decreases By 7.3%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,130,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth $6,506,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,638,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
Avista Stock Performance
Shares of AVA stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. Avista has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Avista Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avista
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.