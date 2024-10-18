Short Interest in AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Expands By 6.0%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

AUO Price Performance

AUO stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. AUO has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

AUO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

