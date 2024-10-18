Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Rises By 5.7%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 603,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arcosa Stock Performance

ACA opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.71. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACA. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,001.10. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,001.10. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 168.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $754,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 72.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $5,242,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.