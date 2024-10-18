Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Declines By 7.1%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 21.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter worth $66,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 30.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in 89bio by 12.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market cap of $807.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.09. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETNB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

