Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.45) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Monday, June 17th.
In other news, insider Simon Gibbins bought 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). In other discoverIE Group news, insider Simon Gibbins bought 7,822 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £24,137.10 ($31,518.80). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,205 shares of company stock worth $10,592,914. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
