Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.1 %

QQ opened at GBX 460.60 ($6.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 461.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 427.13. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.82) and a one year high of GBX 491 ($6.41). The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,919.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ross McEwan CBE purchased 20,000 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £95,000 ($124,053.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 20,098 shares of company stock worth $9,545,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.