Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

SHAK stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 174.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,690. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,088,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

