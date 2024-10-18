ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,169.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $914.15.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $924.84. 190,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,226. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $949.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $790.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

