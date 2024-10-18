Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $185.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Senseonics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

