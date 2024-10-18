Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 16,883 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 405,129 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

