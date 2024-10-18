Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,231 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.