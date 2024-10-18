Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

