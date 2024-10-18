Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth about $172,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter worth about $357,000.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

