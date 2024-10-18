Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 957 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 15.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 27.7% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 41,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $290.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $531.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

