Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 66,871 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,491,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 731,566 shares during the last quarter.

BSCT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $18.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

