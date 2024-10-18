Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $178.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $181.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.90.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

