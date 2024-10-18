Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Stronger Earnings for State Street

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for State Street in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

State Street Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of State Street by 44.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.