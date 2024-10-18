Seaport Res Ptn Has Optimistic Outlook of GS Q2 Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $10.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $41.00 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GS opened at $528.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.25. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $540.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,903,374,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,509 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

