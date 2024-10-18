Scroll 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.43 Million (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Scroll token can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $246.72 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scroll alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00249604 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.26934744 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,656,586.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.