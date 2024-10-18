Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Position Reduced by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,565 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.