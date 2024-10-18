Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stake Lowered by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,566 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.35% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 68,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

