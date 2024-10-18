Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

