Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,717,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.