Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $169.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average of $132.93. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

