Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 620.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 823,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFIS opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

