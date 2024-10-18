Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDMO opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.