Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,342 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $314.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $315.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.48.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.69.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

