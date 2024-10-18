Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $70.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $70,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

