Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of DFNM opened at $48.38 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

