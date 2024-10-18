Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $415.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.20. The company has a market capitalization of $412.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

