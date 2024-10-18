Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,862 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of EFIV stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

