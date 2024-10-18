Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 46,213 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,252,000 after buying an additional 1,876,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,029 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,757 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $37.41 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

