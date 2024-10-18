Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 515 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.64. The stock had a trading volume of 524,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,348. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.