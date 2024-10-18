Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 495.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 952,801 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 905,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after buying an additional 293,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 2,669.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,058,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.36. 10,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,678. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $286.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

