SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SAP opened at $228.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.94 and a 200 day moving average of $203.11. SAP has a 1 year low of $127.30 and a 1 year high of $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.