Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Position Cut by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,130,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,505 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 125,096 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $6,771,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 935,005 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.14. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

