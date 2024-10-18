Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Down 19.6% – Should You Sell?

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.55 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80). 1,121,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 623% from the average session volume of 155,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.00).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.53. The company has a market cap of £48.33 million, a P/E ratio of 613.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Sanderson Design Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sanderson Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

