Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) & SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Critical Review

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -1,450.14% -94.04% -65.68% Sana Biotechnology N/A -85.27% -46.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sana Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and Sana Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 311.96%. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 236.88%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Sana Biotechnology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million 12.40 -$42.19 million N/A N/A Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$283.26 million ($1.53) -2.76

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sana Biotechnology beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others. The company’s product candidates include SC291 that is used as allogeneic cell therapies for hematologic malignancies; ARDENT for a potential treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and chronic lymphoblastic leukemia; GLEAM, to treat multiple autoimmune disorders that involve production of autoimmune antibodies, including lupus nephritis, extrarenal lupus, antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody -associated vasculitis, and others. It is developing SC262 to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory B-cell malignancies; SC255 for multiple myeloma treatment; SC379, a therapy for patients with certain central nervous system disorders healthy allogeneic glial progenitor cells; SC451, a product candidate to treat diabetes, with an initial focus on type 1 diabetes mellitus; and UP421 that reduces long-term exogenous insulin dependence. The company has an option and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc. for use of Beam’s proprietary CRISPR Cas12b nuclease editing technology to research, develop, and commercialize engineered cell therapy products; and a license agreement with Harvard College to access certain intellectual property for the development of hypoimmune-modified cells. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

