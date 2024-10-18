Russell Davis Acquires 1,255,987 Shares of Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX) Stock

Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX – Get Free Report) insider Russell Davis bought 1,255,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,983.49 ($32,874.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Hammer Metals Limited engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral resources in Australia. It primarily explores for iron oxide, copper, cobalt, and gold deposits, as well as for molybdenum and rhenium ores. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Isa project that comprise Kalman, Overlander North and Overlander South, and Elaine deposits covering an area of approximately 2,200 square kilometers within the Mount Isa mining district, as well as a 51% interest in the Jubilee deposit.

