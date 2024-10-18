Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 412,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,501,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rubrik Stock Performance
Rubrik stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,888,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,665,000.
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
