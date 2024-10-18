Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 412,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,501,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBRK. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,888,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,665,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

