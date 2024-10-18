Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

RBCN opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 23.86%.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

