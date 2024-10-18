RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.04 and last traded at $125.12. 650,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,778,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

RTX Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

