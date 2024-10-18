RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 196.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 97,587 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of RTX by 23.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

