RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 650,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,067. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

