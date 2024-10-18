RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

