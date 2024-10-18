Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $145.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $127.04 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

