Royal Bank of Canada Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $46.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,094. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 181,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 195,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 55,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

