Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $565.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $530.00 to $565.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.50.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $563.74 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.25.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.